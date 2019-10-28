Jury selection starts in trial of Patrick Frazee

FILE – This booking photo provided by the Teller County Sheriff’s office shows Patrick Frazee, the fiance of missing Colorado woman Kelsey Berreth, who was arrested Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at his home in the community of Florissant, Colo Frazee has been accused of murder and solicitation to commit murder in the death of his missing fiancee. Frazee learned of the five charges against him during a brief court appearance Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 in Cripple Creek. (Teller County Sheriff’s Office via AP,File)

CRIPPLE CREEK | The trial of a Colorado man charged with killing his fiancee and burning her body is getting underway.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of Patrick Frazee in Cripple Creek. It’s expected to take several days.

Frazee has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth.

Berreth, a flight instructor, was last seen on Thanksgiving Day near her home in Woodland Park, about two hours south of Denver. Her body hasn’t been found, despite searches at Frazee’s ranch, Berreth’s townhome and a landfill.

