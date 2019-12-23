Judge sentences 25-year-old felon to 160 years for murdering young Aurora man in 2018

AURORA | A 25-year-old man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally shooting a 22-year-old Aurora resident and gravely wounding another in June 2018, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

An Arapahoe County District Court judge sentenced Joseph Collins Jr. to 160 years in prison Dec. 17 for the murder of Zachary Robinson, according to the local DA’s office. A jury convicted Collins of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, felony menacing and a weapons charge in September.

“The system did not fail this miscreant,” Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler said in a statement. “He chose to fail society. We build prisons to protect our community from this lawless, evil behavior.”

Investigators determined Collins and Robinson were among five men walking through a courtyard of the Winridge Apartments near the intersection of South Paris Way and Peoria Street shortly after 3 p.m. June 25, 2018, according to court documents. The men were returning from a nearby Diamond Shamrock gas station, where they purchased “papers to continue to construct joints (marijuana cigarettes),” according to an arrest affidavit filed against Collins.

Upon turning a corner on the walk back from the store, one of the unnamed men told the other members of the group: “I’m from A-Tre Gangster Crips and we about to fade,” according to the affidavit. The men then began to fist fight.

Moments into the scuffle, a witness told police that “he heard Collins utter, ‘I ain’t gonna fade’ … he interpreted this as Collins was going to use his weapon and not engage in a fight with his hands,” according to the arrest document.

Collins then shot Robinson in the buttocks and back. Robinson died at the scene.

Collins also proceeded to shoot Robinson’s unnamed friend in both legs, the chest and one arm, according to arrest document. The man, who was 22 at the time of the shooting, continues to experience chronic pain as a result of the shooting, he told police.

“This was a grave and serious offense that will forever impact the survivor and the family of the victim,” Deputy District Attorney Meghan Gallo said in a statement.

Neither Robinson nor his friend were armed when they were shot, prosecutors said.

Collins and his two confederates then fled the scene on foot, though one of the apartment complex’s property managers briefly chased after the trio. The unnamed woman told police “she kicked off her heels and chased after the three black males,” according to the affidavit. However, she lost sight of the men after she was forced to slow down to negotiate a rocky section of landscaping.

Collins was arrested in early August in Aurora on an active warrant tied to domestic violence-related charges in Denver, according to court documents.

Collins has a lengthy criminal history in Colorado, including multiple previous felony convictions, according to Brauchler.

In a statement, Brauchler chastised the state’s parole system, hinting that Collins could be released from the Department of Corrections before dying in prison.

“With our convoluted sentencing system, ever weakened by a legislature that thinks every criminal deserves 10 chances to re-offend, maybe—just maybe, this killer will not get yet another chance to victimize someone in our neighborhoods,” he said.

Collins has yet to be transferred from jail to a state prison, according to DOC records. He’s scheduled for a parole hearing in May 2122.