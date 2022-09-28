Investigators seek public’s help identifying armed Centennial car thieves caught on camera and shot at by victim — VIDEO

1 of 3

AURORA | Sheriff officials in Centennial are asking for the public’s help in identifying two car thieves, caught on security video, one of which may have been shot and injured by the theft victim in his driveway after one suspect pulled a gun during the apparent theft.

The victim, a 23-year-old man living in the 18000 block of East Caley Place, told investigators the theft and shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sept. 25 in his driveway.

“The suspects arrived in a white sedan and parked in front of the victim’s home,” Arapahoe County Sheriff spokesperson Ginger Delgado said in a statement. “The victim confronted the suspects, at which time they pointed a weapon at him. The victim then fired at the suspects with his own weapon, potentially hitting one of them.”

The suspects then fled with his blue Dodge Ram truck. Portions of the video showing the victim and the shooting have been edited from the video, officials said.

Sheriff officials are asking the public to watch the video, here, and help them identify the suspects, who drove away in a 2017 white Hyundai Sonata with license plate No. LLDOLPH. Officials said that car, too, is stolen.

Officials said the pair are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff department tip line at 720-874-8477 and can remain anonymous.