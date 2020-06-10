ICE begins voluntary COVID-19 testing at Aurora GEO detention center

AURORA | Federal officials began offering optional COVID-19 testing at an immigration detention center in north Aurora Tuesday, nearly a week after the state formally confirmed an outbreak of the disease at the facility.

The voluntary test kits were first made available to the some 500 people currently detained at the Oakland Street center managed by The GEO Group Inc. on June 9, according to a news release issued by the local field office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Results are expected to be returned later this week.

Last week, the state health department reported that 11 detainees at the Aurora location had contracted COVID-19, qualifying the site as an “outbreak” per state guidelines. However, several staffers and at least two detainees were confirmed to have contracted the virus as early as May 20, according to Congressman Jason Crow’s Office, which issues regular reports on the facility’s population.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the state health department cited lags in reporting when explaining why the outbreak was reported several weeks after multiple people tested positive at the facility.

A total of 12 detainees have tested positive for the virus while in ICE custody in Aurora in recent months, according to ICE statistics. Nine people at the Aurora site are currently in isolation after testing positive for the virus.

In a statement, ICE officials said they will examine how the testing goes in Aurora and another pilot site in Tacoma, Washington before likely expanding the voluntary program across the agency’s national system.

“In the face of this pandemic, expanding testing for detainees is another proactive step ICE is taking to safeguard those in our custody,” Henry Lucero, executive associate director for ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, said in a statement.

More than 5,000 ICE detainees had been tested for COVID-19 across the country as of last week, according to federal data. Of those tests, at least 788 have come back positive. At least two people have died of the virus while in ICE custody: one person in a San Diego facility and another near Atlanta.

There are currently more than 24,700 people in ICE custody across the U.S.