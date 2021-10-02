Hyatt House Hotel shooting in Aurora leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

AURORA | An early Saturday morning shooting during a party at an upscale Aurora hotel has left one man dead and three others injured, according to Aurora police.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said.

Police were called to the Hyatt House Hotel, 12230 E. Colfax Ave., across the street from the Anschutz Medical Campus, after reports of the shooting and “numerous people suffering from gunshot wounds,” Aurora Police Agent Matt Longshore said in a statement.

An initial investigation revealed that guests at the hotel were having a party in one of the rooms Friday night.

“During the party, the male suspects arrived, and an altercation ensued,” Longshore said. “The males were kicked out of the room at which point shots were fired through the door, striking multiple people.”

An injured 18-year-old man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his gunshot injuries, police said. A seriously injured 17-year-old girl taken to a hospital is listed in critical condition, but she is expected to survive, police said.

Two other men, 22 and 23, were also injured from the gunfire and are both listed in stable condition.

“Arriving officers, with the assistance of hotel security, quickly apprehended two adult males that we believe are responsible for this homicide,” Longshore said. “A handgun was also recovered.”

Police said there are no other suspects in the shooting.

Neither the suspects nor the victims were identified by police.

The identity of the slain man will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner office, which is standard police procedure.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Aurora police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.