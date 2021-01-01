Howling success capturing the end of 2020 in Aurora

AURORA | Reader CC Carson sent this photograph to The Sentinel, depicting the “Wolf Moon” on the last night of 2020.

Despite 2020 bringing endless woe and chaos, it also delivered sights like this, Carson said in a message.

“Saturn and Jupiter aligning, and last night, the wolf moon appearing on New Year’s Eve, which only happens about every 20 years. Since I am 75, I may never see either event again.”

Algonquin Native American tribes dubbed the first full moon of winter as the wolf moon because of the howling of wolves outside communities as cold, snowy weather set in.

Carson took the photo near Parker about 8:45 p.m., catching the reflection on the trunk of a car.