Hearing set for ex-police chief’s partner accused of calling in phony child abuse tip against Aurora councilmember

AURORA | The partner of former Aurora police chief Vanessa Wilson appeared in court for the first time Friday on charges that she fabricated a child abuse allegation against Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky.

Niceta, a former employee of the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services, is accused of retaliating against an elected official, a sixth-degree felony, and making a false

report of child abuse as a mandatory reporter, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Jurinsky posted on social media that she attended the brief court hearing and later confirmed that the presiding judge granted a protection order that directed Niceta to keep her distance from the councilwoman and her family.

Niceta is accused of anonymously calling her employer and telling them that Jurinsky had sexually abused her own son. Investigators later determined that the tip was unfounded and traced the call back to a phone number belonging to Niceta, according to court documents.

Jurinsky alleges that Niceta made the allegation after the council member criticized the former Aurora police chief on talk radio the day before.

Niceta’s next court date will be at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 for arraignment.