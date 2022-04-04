Gun buyback planned April 9 at the Aurora Day Labor Center

AURORA | On the heels of last month’s firearm buyback, where 189 guns were collected and destroyed, Aurora City Councilmember Curtis Gardner says another buyback is planned April 9 at the Aurora Day Labor Center.

Colorado Springs-based nonprofit RAWtools will be accepting and destroying weapons between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the April 9. Gardner is sponsoring the series of eight buyback events along with Denver City Counci member Amanda Sawyer.

“We heard some very moving stories from residents turning in their firearms, including one parent turning in the firearm her son had used to commit suicide,” Gardner said of the March buyback, hosted at Empower Field at Mile High. “I am so appreciative of the hard work of the partners and look forward to the first event that will be hosted within the City of Aurora.”

We are seeing these weapons stolen out of resident’s cars and homes and used in other violent crimes,” Sawyer said. “These events provide residents who have been impacted by gun violence an opportunity for closure knowing that those weapons will be turned into garden tools and something that has created harm in their lives is now going to create health in the community.”

Upcoming buyback events include: