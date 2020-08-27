Gala to honor area military personnel goes virtual this year

AURORA | The Aurora Chamber of Commerce’s 44th annual recognition of local military servicemen has gone virtual this year, but area military personnel will still have their day in the sun.

The annual gala honoring servicemen from active duty to reserve and everyone between will be streamed online Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The physical celebration was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To join, visit this link at 11 a.m.

The Chamber of Commerce often touts Buckley Air Force Base in particular as an important source of wealth in Aurora. That base contributed more than $1 billion to the local economy in 2019, base personnel said.

This year’s event will once again honor junior military personnel from the different branches.

Dr. Janine Davidson, president of Metro State University of Denver, will deliver the keynote speech. Davidson previously served as the 32nd undersecretary of the U.S. Navy.

Aurora Congressman Jason Crow will also make a video statement during the gathering.