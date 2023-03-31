Free car seat checks offered Sunday at BuyBuy Baby in Aurora

AURORA | The Aurora Police Department is offering parents of the city’s youngest residents to get their car seats checked or installed by a technician this Sunday.

“Over 40% of car seats are improperly installed, leaving your child at risk,” the department said on Twitter Friday. “The Aurora Police Department wants you and your kids to be safe! Stop by and let a certified technician properly install your child’s car seat or teach you how to safely secure your child for free.”

The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. through 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2 at BuyBuy Baby, 6492 S. Parker Road.