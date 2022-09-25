Flight noise to increase near Buckley Space Force Base this weekend

AURORA | Aurora residents who live near Buckley Space Force Base may experience an increase in flight activity and noise level this weekend due to training exercises taking place, according to a Facebook post from the base.

The post, which was shared on social media by the City of Aurora, said that from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25 the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard will be conducting training exercises at Buckley Space Force Base and the Pueblo Regional Airport.

“Wing personnel will conduct 24-hour training operations in a simulated combat environment, meaning the local community can anticipate an increase in flight activity and noise level during this period to include evening flying operations,” the post said.

The exercise is part of readiness training for Airmen who will be part of upcoming deployments, the post said. U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Southard, commander of the 140th Wing, thanked the community for their patience and understanding while the exercise is taking place.