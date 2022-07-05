Fireworks-lit brush fire in southeast Aurora forced residents from homes Monday evening

1 of 4

AURORA | One house fire was reported Monday night amid Aurora and regional firefighters battling area brush fires, including a three-alarm brush fire fueled by gusty winds and surrounded by homes in southeast Aurora, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported.

“Firefighters in Aurora are fighting simultaneous grass fires and now a working structure fire at a home” in the 3400 block of South Laredo Court,” Aurora Fire Department officials said on social media at about 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters continue to battle this aggressive wildland fire. No injuries have been reported. Fireworks continue to be fired off in the area despite this dangerous situation.

South Metro Fire and Rescue officials said no structures from the earlier fires appear to have been impacted by the raging brush blaze, which SMFR officials said was caused by fireworks.

The first blaze tore across vacant brush land behind homes on the 3800 block of South Himalaya Way for about two hours, beginning at about 7:30 p.m.

Numerous residents in the area were evacuated, officials said. Plumes of smoke from the blaze were visible from miles away.

Evacuated residents were allowed back to their homes at about 9:30 p.m.