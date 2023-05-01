Firefighters extinguish two-alarm office building fire in southwest Aurora

1 of 4

AURORA | Firefighters are working to extinguish a two-alarm fire reported on the second story of a three-story office building in the 2600 block of South Parker Road.

“A fire has been reported in the building and the incident Commander has requested a second alarm response,” Aurora Fire and Rescue officials said in a tweet at about 4:30 p.m. “Please avoid the area of Parker Rd and Yale as we have units incoming to the area.”

Firefighters said the fire was extinguished by about 5 p.m. and there were no reported injuries.

“While the fire is now under control, much of the building is still filled with smoke,” fire officials said in a tweet. “Firefighters continue to search for people and pets throughout the building.”

Smoke affected much of the building, officials said.

“Two office units involved in the fire and other offices are impacted by water and smoke damage,” according to firefighter officials. “Firefighters stopped the fire and an entire wing of the building remains unaffected.”