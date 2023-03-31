Firefighters snuff brush fire in south-central Aurora after forced evacuations

1 of 2

AURORA | Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a brush fire north of the intersection of Parker Road and Chambers Road on Friday, forcing evacuations for nearby homes as strong winds whipped across the region.

The agency wrote in a Twitter post that the fire was reported at around 3:15 p.m., and that only vegetation and a bridge in the nearby open space had been burned as of 4:05 p.m. Firefighters reported that eight fire engines, three brush trucks, a ladder truck and a tender were on-scene.

Just after 4:20 p.m., officials said the fire was “contained” but that extensive “mop up” would be required.

“Door-to-door evacuation was necessary for some nearby residents,” the agency wrote. “Fewer than a dozen homes/condos have been evacuated.”

The agency asked that members of the public avoid the area while the fire is brought under control. This is a breaking story and will be updated.