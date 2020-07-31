Firefighters extinguish fire atop silo at Coors Brewery

GOLDEN | Firefighters have extinguished a small fire atop an empty 16-story silo at the Molson Coors brewery in Golden.

The cause of Thursday’s fire was under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Alan Fletcher, chief of the Fairmount Fire Protection District, told The Denver Post a wooden deck covering the top of the silo caught fire. Firefighters climbed an outdoor stairway on an adjacent building to fight the blaze.

Plant operations weren’t affected, Fletcher said.

Molson Coors spokesman Marty Maloney said in a statement that the fire was “contained to a malt house that has been shuttered for quite some time and no employees were harmed.”