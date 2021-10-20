Fire burns large apartment complex near downtown Boulder

BOULDER | Firefighters were investigating the cause of a large fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Boulder early Tuesday and continued to smolder and flare up later in the day.

While Boulder Fire-Rescue initially reported that some people had suffered minor injuries, spokesperson Dionne Waugh later said that the agency did not have any reports of injuries, even though some people had to jump from the second and third floors to escape.

The fire was reported at 3:32 a.m. and brought under control by 5:40 a.m., Waugh said.

Several buildings partially collapsed, she said. Authorities were not sure if everyone who was inside when the fire started has been accounted for but asked people who were there to check in with police.

Josh Simpson, who lives across the street from the complex, told KMGH-TV that he brought residents shoes and clothes as they evacuated because of the fire. He said he saw the fire spread into three buildings within 10 minutes.

“We saw a couple of the firefighters get a couple people off the balcony because I think the main part of the fire was in the stairwell between the units, so I think a couple people had to go off their balconies,” he said.