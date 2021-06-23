Few details on two Aurora shootings Monday

AURORA | Police have release few details of two shootings on Monday.

At about 6 p.m. police asked residents on Twitter to stay out of the area of East Colfax Avenue between Dayton and Elmira streets after reports of a shooting. Police then said they were unable to find shooting victims but did make an arrest while responding to the calls.

Later Monday, police said in a tweet at about 10:30 p.m. that a man walked into the 7-Eleven store at 10201 E. Montview Blvd. suffering two gunshot wounds.

“The male is uncooperative and will not provide any additional info,” police said. “He was transported to hospital.” His injuries did not appear to be life threatening, police said.

It’s unclear if the shootings are related.

Police are asking anyone who with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7687. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00