Felon pleads guilty to stashing loaded guns in Aurora storage unit

AURORA | A 49-year-old Aurora man pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in federal court Monday, nearly eight months after federal and local authorities found him harboring 14 handguns and rifles in a local storage facility and his car, according to the Colorado branch of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jeffrey Mons Olson appeared in custody when he pleaded guilty to the felony charge currently filed against him in U.S. District Court Dec. 23, according to U.S. Attorney for Colorado Jason Dunn.

Officers with the state Department of Adult Parole contacted Olson on March 28 after surveilling him and watching him enter a storage locker at 11951 E. Mississippi Ave. in Aurora, according to Dunn’s Office. Officers eventually found five guns in Olson’s car, four of which were loaded and had been reported stolen.

It’s unclear why Olson was paroled. He has been convicted of at least one prior felony, according to Dunn’s office.

A day later, Denver police and Homeland Security investigators executed a search warrant on Olson’s LifeStorage unit near the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and Peoria Street, where they found ammunition and nine more weapons, including two semiautomatic rifles.

“A felon carrying loaded firearms is a danger to the community,” Dunn said in a statement. “Thanks to the hard work of this office and local and federal law enforcement, he was arrested, has admitted to his crime, and will face his punishment.”

A federal grand jury indicted Olson in September, according to Dunn’s office. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in March.