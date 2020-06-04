Feds search for ‘double dipper bandit’ who robbed 2 Aurora banks. Twice.

AURORA | Federal authorities are currently searching for a man suspected of robbing two Aurora banks multiple times in recent months.

Investigators believe a man dubbed “the double dipper bandit” robbed the same Chase Bank branch at 3501 S. Tower Road twice in the past month: once on May 6 and again on June 2.

The same thief is believed to have robbed the Chase Bank at 5800 S. Parker Road originally on Dec. 2, 2019, and again on Feb. 5, according to the local branch of the FBI.

During the most recent robbery on Tuesday, the robber was seen wearing a white collared shirt, sunglasses, a surgical mask and a University of Tennessee baseball cap.

Anyone with any information related to these robberies is encouraged to call police at 303-627-3100 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S. offers rewards of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.