FBI searches for ‘Make Yourself at Home Bandit’ suspected in Aurora robbery

AURORA | Federal officials are searching for a man suspected of surreptitiously entering a dozen businesses across the country — including one in Aurora — hiding on the premises overnight and robbing employees at gunpoint the following morning, according to an FBI press release issued Tuesday.

Officials with the local branch of the FBI are asking for the public’s help locating Lloyd Eugene Rhodes, who authorities believe has commissioned 12 different robberies across Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Washington, Arizona, Tennessee and Kentucky since July.

Deemed the “Make Yourself at Home Bandit,” investigators believe Rhodes has repeatedly entered various businesses late in the evening disguised as a staff member or janitor. Officials believe he has then hidden himself at the business until the following morning, at which point he has confronted employees with a semi-automatic handgun as they come to work, and demanded they open safes on the premises. He has then fled the scene in various stolen vehicles.

FBI officials believe Rhodes commissioned this scheme at Aurora’s Mile High Racing Entertainment at 10750 E. Iliff Ave. at 3:41 p.m. on Aug. 4.

He is also suspected of robbing Temple Night Club, Humboldt Farm Fish Wine and New York Deli News, all based in Denver, within a week of the suspected Aurora theft. Authorities believe he also robbed Denver’s Elvis Movie Theater in late September.

The last suspected crime believed to be tied to Rhodes was the robbery of a Village 8 Theater in St. Matthews, Kentucky Nov. 3, according to the FBI.

Rhodes could face at least 20 years in prison if charged and convicted of serial robbery, according to the FBI.

Anyone with any information related to these crimes is encouraged to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000.