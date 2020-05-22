Two Aurora area students tabbed Presidential Scholars

WASHINGTON D.C. | Students in Aurora and Greenwood Village can now call themselves Presidential Scholars.

The Presidential program honors more than 100 students around the U.S. every year for outstanding academics, art acumen, community service and more. This year, that crop includes Regis Jesuit High School senior Jack Selner Brustkern and Cherry Creek High School senior Evelyn Ariana Bodoni.

Typically, the winners assemble at the White House in Washington D.C. to receive congratulations from the president himself.

This year, it’s unclear how the scholars will celebrate. The U.S. Department of Education said in a press release the students will be honored “as public health circumstances permit.”

The students were recognized for excelling in SAT scores, community leadership, traditional academics, the arts and career and technical education.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos lauded the students for “resilience” and achieving goals in the midst of the pandemic.

“These exemplary young people have excelled inside the classroom and out. And, while they are facing unprecedented challenges as they graduate from high school into a world that looks much different than it did just a few months ago, their determination, resilience, and commitment to excellence will serve them well as they pursue their next steps,” DeVos said.