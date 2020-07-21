AURORA | Images from the Hinkley High School graduation ceremony held on July 21, 2020, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. With its original ceremony in May canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, Hinkley seniors in the Class of 2020 were honored with a socially distanced, masked graduation ceremony that featured pre-recorded speeches and words from APS Superintendent Rico Munn. Each graduate was allowed two family members in the stands and the ceremony was live-streamed. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

