AURORA | Images from the Gateway High School graduation ceremony held on July 20, 2020, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. With its original ceremony in May canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, Gateway seniors in the Class of 2020 were honored with a socially distanced, masked graduation ceremony that featured pre-recorded speeches and songs and words from APS Superintendent Rico Munn. Each graduate was allowed two family members in the stands and the ceremony was live-streamed. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

