GREENWOOD VILLAGE | Images from the Eaglecrest High School graduation ceremony held on July 31, 2020, at Stutler Bowl at Cherry Creek High School. With its original ceremony in May canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, Eaglecrest seniors in the Class of 2020 were honored with a socially distanced, masked graduation ceremony that featured a speech from principal Gwen Hansen-Vigil along with student performances and speeches. Each graduate was allowed two family members in the stands and the ceremony was live-streamed. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

