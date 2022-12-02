APS searching for new superintendent as Rico Munn steps aside

AURORA | Aurora Public Schools Superintendent Rico Munn will transition to a supporting role next semester as the district searches for a new superintendent for the upcoming school year, the district announced Friday.

Munn has been at the helm of Colorado’s fifth-largest school district for over nine years. His current contract expires at the end of this school year, and he will not be seeking to extend it.

In a news release posted on the district’s website Friday afternoon, APS school board president Debbie Gerkin said that at its next meeting on Dec. 6, the board will vote on a transition agreement plan and will start the search for a new superintendent later this month.

“I am incredibly proud of the difficult and crucially important work that we have done together to accelerate learning for every APS student every day,” Munn said in a statement.

“I thank the community for allowing me to serve our diverse and dynamic students.”

Munn will transition into a support role starting next semester and will serve the district in a modified schedule through the end of the 2022-2023 school year, according to the release.

An acting superintendent will be named for the second semester of the current school year, and Munn has agreed to support the district in the first semester of the 2023-2024 school year as the new superintendent comes onboard.

In the release, Gerkin thanked Munn for his time with the district and said that more information about the search will be shared as soon as it is available.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, I would like to sincerely thank Superintendent Munn for his many years of service to the Aurora Public Schools and his continued dedication to this community,” she said.

Except for mentioning that his contract expires, the release did not provide a specific reason for why Munn is stepping down now. It did not clarify whether the interim superintendent will be someone currently on APS’ leadership team or someone brought in from outside.

District representatives declined to provide more detail Friday evening on how the transition process will work.

“Since the APS Board of Education is handling the transition for Superintendent Munn, I am unfortunately not able to provide any additional information beyond the letter that was sent to our community this afternoon,” spokesperson Corey Christiansen said in an email.

Board members could not immediately be reached for comment.

Munn will be the latest in a number of metro area superintendents who have left their positions since the beginning of the pandemic.

Previous Cherry Creek superintendent Scott Siegfried retired at the end of the previous school year after just three years at the helm, citing a need to spend more time with his family.

Former Jeffco Public Schools superintendent Jason Glass left in the fall of 2020 to take a state commissioner job in Kentucky. Former Denver Public Schools superintendent Susana Cordova also left in 2020 to take a position in Dallas after an at-times turbulent two year stint.

Former Douglas County Public Schools superintendent Corey Wise was fired without cause by the school board in February following the election of a slate of new, conservative-learning members who criticized his actions during the pandemic. He is currently suing the district for wrongful termination.

As for teachers, the last few years have been uniquely stressful for superintendents as schools have dealt with the ongoing public health and academic effects of the pandemic. Schools have also born the brunt of clashes over issues such as masking and how or to what extend schools should teach students about topics such as race and LGBTQ issues that have turned into pitched partisan battles.

It’s unclear whether this has translated into superintendents leaving at higher rates than usual. A RAND survey from earlier this year found that 13% of superintendents left their jobs between 2021 and 2022, a rate the researchers did not believe was above average, but that half of superintendents surveyed said they were considering leaving or were not sure how long they would remain.

Unlike some other metro area districts, APS has not been the site of significant controversy over its pandemic response or culture war issues such as whether “critical race theory” is being taught in the classroom.

Along with the pandemic, the district’s main source of upheaval in recent years has involved the implementation of Blueprint APS, the district’s new long term facilities plan which has involved the closure and repurposing of some neighborhood schools throughout the district.

The plan has been unpopular with a number of families and teachers in schools that have been closed or are scheduled for future closure, some of whom have blamed Munn specifically for the decisions. The district has maintained that closures of schools with low enrollment are a painful necessity to best steward the district’s resources and prevent inequities from developing between schools of different sizes.

Munn joined APS in 2013, not long after the 2012 Aurora theater shooting that left the district, and the city, reeling. He is the district’s 16th superintendent, succeeding Air Force veteran and current Wings Over the Rockies president John Barry, and its first Black superintendent.

Prior to joining APS, Munn was a litigator at a national law firm for over a decade. He formerly served on the board of the ACLU of Colorado and was on the board of governors for the Colorado State University System from 2012 to 2020. He was a finalist in 2020 for the Green-Garner Award, the nation’s highest urban education honor, and in 2019 was named Colorado superintendent of the year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.