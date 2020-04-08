APS looks at possible graduation ceremonies in July

AURORA | Aurora Public Schools could hold graduation ceremonies in July, Superintendent Rico Munn said Tuesday night during an online school board meeting.
“Could” is the key word, officials say, since no one knows how long statewide restrictions on large public gatherings could go go on because of the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis.
School board members met Tuesday night a week after the some 37,000-student district switched to online-based learning.
Another casualty of the pandemic is the spring graduation season. Munn called graduation a right of passage and lamented they could not proceed, at least not for a few months. Students likely won’t be able to retrieve personal items from school lockers at least until the statewide stay-at-home order expires, Munn said.
While giving an update to the school board, Munn also said the district’s food service program had served 160,000 meals in just a few weeks of operation. The district program is open to kids and adults.