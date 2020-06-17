Drivers flee after striking, killing pedestrian crossing Aurora street Tuesday night

AURORA | Multiple drivers fled after running over a man crossing East Mississippi Avenue in central Aurora Tuesday evening, according to information released by Aurora police.

First responders found a man lying in the street near the intersection of Mississippi and South Salem Street at about 9:30 p.m. June 16, police wrote in a news release.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

Investigators determined that the driver of a tan SUV struck the man as he was attempting to cross Mississippi on foot. A short time later, a second driver ran over the man again after he was already down in the street, police said. The second driver may have been operating a red or burgundy truck.

Neither of the two drivers who struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene. Police have yet to identify either driver.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6351 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S.A. offers rewards of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.