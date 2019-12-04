Driver who struck stalled garbage truck on I-225 last month dies

AURORA | A woman who crashed her car into the back of a stalled garbage truck on Interstate 225 last month has died, Aurora police announced early Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area near the intersection of I-225 and Interstate 70 at 10:40 p.m. Nov. 19 after receiving multiple reports of a collision in the area.

First responders found a passenger car that had collided with the rear of a “large waste removal truck” stopped in the middle of the interstate. The truck’s drive shaft had somehow become dislodged, rendering it inoperable, police said.

The vehicles collided while traveling south, just south of the I-70 interchange, police said.

The woman was the only person in the car that struck the truck “at estimated highway speeds,” according to police.

Lt. Jad Lanigan, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department, did not immediately know what specific waste collection firm owned the truck involved in the collision.

The unidentified woman died on Dec. 1 as a result of injuries sustained in the collision last month. The Adams County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the woman in the coming days.

Police continue to investigate the collision, according to a police statement posted to the department blog at 2 a.m. Dec. 4.

The crash marked the 29th traffic-related death in Aurora this year.