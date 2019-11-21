Driver strikes, kills man crossing Havana Thursday afternoon

AURORA | A pedestrian has died after being struck by a motorist attempting to turn left from Havana Street onto East Colfax Avenue Thursday afternoon, according to Aurora police.

Aurora police received multiple calls that the driver of a vehicle had struck a man attempting to cross the street at 12:20 p.m. Nov. 21, according to Police Lt. Jad Lanigan.

The man was unconscious and not breathing when first responders arrived, according to Police Sgt. Greg Garcia. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the man’s identity in the coming days.

Investigators believe the motorist struck the man while attempting to turn left from a northbound lane of Havana Street to a westbound lane of East Colfax. The man was walking in the crosswalk on the western half of Havana.

The intersection was closed for approximately one hour while police conducted their investigation, according to tweets.

Police said neither intoxication nor speed are likely factors in this fatal collision. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, and no charges have yet been filed, Lanigan said.

There have been at least nine traffic-related fatalities involving pedestrians in Aurora in 2019.