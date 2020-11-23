Driver strikes, kills 75-year-old woman in Aurora Sunday

AURORA | A motorist struck and killed a 75-year-old woman who was crossing a north Aurora street Sunday evening, according to Aurora police.

Investigators said they found the woman with multiple injuries shortly after 5:20 p.m. Nov. 22 near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Clinton Street.

She died at a local hospital a short time later. The Adams County Coroner’s Office is expected to formally identify the woman in the coming days.

Police do not believe the woman used a crosswalk to cross the street. The driver of a black GMC Yukon struck the woman somewhere on the north Aurora roadway.

The driver of the Yukon remained at the scene, police said. Investigators do not believe speed, alcohol or dugs contributed to the fatal collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision Sunday or may have dashboard camera footage of the incident is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.