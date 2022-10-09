Driver hits crowd at Golden bar; early Sunday 1 killed, 4 hospitalized

GOLDEN | One person was killed and four people sent to the hospital for their injuries after a man drove his pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation early Sunday morning, local authorities said.

Three people were taken into custody by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office following the fatal hit-and-run attack at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday in Golden.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Jenny Fulton said bouncers at the Rock Rest Lodge had broken up a “verbal altercation” between two parties when three men got into a pickup truck and the drive drove into the crow standing in the road outside the bar, KDVR-TV reported. The truck later returned to the scene and was stopped by deputies who took the the three men into custody.

The driver could face charges including vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, Fulton said. She said the involvement of the others in the vehicle was not yet known.

The name of the deceased victim was not immediately released. Three people sustained minor injuries.