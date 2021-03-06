Dispute on Friday in central Aurora results in one man shooting another

AURORA | Police say a dispute between two men Friday afternoon in central Aurora resulted in one man shooting the other and fleeing the scene.

Police said the suspect and victim knew each other and had some kind of dispute at an unspecified location in the 15800 block of East Alameda Avenue. At about 2 p.m., one of the men shot the other in the leg, inflicting a non-life-threatening injury.

Police provided no other details and asked anyone with information to contact

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.