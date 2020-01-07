Denver police shoot, kill armed driver of stolen car on Aurora off-ramp Monday night

AURORA | At least one Denver Police Officer shot and killed a man in Aurora Monday night after tracking a stolen car through the metro area, according to Denver police.

Multiple Denver police officers began following a confirmed stolen car near the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and Cedar Avenue in southwest Denver at about 6 p.m. Jan. 6, according to Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas.

The driver of the stolen vehicle eventually stopped the car near the off-ramp to East Iliff Avenue from southbound Interstate 225, police said. The unidentified driver then began to flee the area on foot, prompting police to pursue him. The man turned to face officers with a handgun, police said, at which point at least one Denver Police officer shot the man an unknown number of times.

The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 6:33 p.m., according to information released by the Aurora Police Department. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

No officers were injured in the incident. Aurora police responded to the area shortly after the shooting to help the Denver officers secure the area.

Thomas said investigators were not immediately certain why the man, who was the only person inside the stolen vehicle, chose to pull the car over in the 13700 block of East Iliff Avenue. The Denver officers tailing the vehicle never had their lights or sirens engaged, Thomas said. Several other unmarked vehicles were also involved in tracking the car.

The driver was not wanted on any specific charges, Thomas said. Officers were following the vehicle merely because it was determined to be stolen.

The off-ramp leading from southbound I-225 to East Iliff Avenue was closed for about six hours Monday night as a result of the shooting. The area eventually reopened to traffic early Tuesday morning.

Investigators with both the Denver and Aurora police departments as well as the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will examine what led to the fatal shooting.

Anyone who believes they may have witnessed this shooting of the events immediately before hand is encouraged to call Aurora police Agent Jamie Krieger at 303-739-6113.