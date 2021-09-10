Denver DA: No charges for Arapahoe County sheriff following drunken dispute at Greenwood Village bar

AURORA | Denver District Attorney Beth McCann on Thursday announced that she will not seek criminal charges against Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown stemming from an unspecified incident at a Greenwood Village bar last month, though she condemned the Democratic sheriff’s actions.

In a news release, McCann said that she would not be pursuing any criminal charges against anyone involved in the incident on Aug. 21 due to uncooperative witnesses, the fact the people involved were drinking, and the unlikelihood of securing a conviction at trial.

“Having concluded that criminal charges are not warranted, I want to make it clear that the behavior of Sheriff Brown in this situation was irresponsible and unprofessional for an elected sheriff,” McCann said in a statement. “I am not in a position to take any further action with regard to this situation as my role is to determine if criminal charges should be filed. I will leave any further action to the officials and voters of Arapahoe County.”

John Kellner, district attorney for the 18th Judicial District — which includes Brown’s jurisdiction in Arapahoe County — last week asked McCann to review the incident.

Brown’s office, tasked with running the largest county jail serving Aurora, is one of several agencies that regularly forwards cases to Kellner’s office for prosecution.

The event in question took place at Pindustry, a new bar and game hall in Greenwood Village, according to previous reporting from 9News.

Details of what occurred have not been released.

A spokesperson for Brown’s office released a statement about 30 minutes after McCann made her announcement.

“Sheriff Brown would like to thank the Denver District Attorney’s Office for conducting an unbiased review of the incident,” Ginger Delgado, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, wrote in an email. “This was an unfortunate event that put the sheriff in the unwelcome position of having to protect and defend his wife. Sheriff Brown trusts the legal process and is looking forward to putting these events behind him.”

The Sentinel has requested the incident report detailing the events that led up to the apparent altercation from Greenwood Village police. The query remained pending as of Thursday evening.

Brown has served as Arapahoe County Sheriff since 2018, when he shocked a popular Republican incumbent in the federal midterm election. He previously worked as a patrol officer in the small Denver suburb of Mountain View.