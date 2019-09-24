Denver agrees to give notice before removing homeless camps

DENVER | The city of Denver has agreed to provide notice before removing homeless encampments and take steps to improve conditions for homeless people.

Denverite reported Monday that the policy change is part of a settlement of a class-action lawsuit approved by a federal district court judge Monday.

The city has also agreed to make $5,000 payments to each of six lead plaintiffs.

The lawsuit by homeless people and advocates says Denver violated the rights of people in urban encampments.

The settlement requires the city to provide a week’s written notice before clearing large-scale encampments, attach written notices to unattended personal property and wait 48 hours before removing items.

The city also must provide public lockers and trash bins, portable toilets and areas for needle disposal.

Information from: Denverite, https://denverite.com