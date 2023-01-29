Dec. 24 death of Adams County Jail inmate under investigation

AURORA | The Adams County Coroner’s Office and Adams County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the December death of a male inmate in the Adams County Detention Center in Brighton.

According to a Friday news release from the sheriff’s office, the death took place Dec. 24.

“Deputies responded to an unknown medical emergency where an inmate appeared to be in distress,” the release said. “Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded and the inmate was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased. The inmate had been in custody at the detention facility for nearly twelve months and did not have direct access to the public.”

The results of a toxicology report from the Adams County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death is pending, the release said.

The release did not include the inmate’s identity or state why the investigation was disclosed over a month after his death.