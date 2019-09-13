Daughters challenge Pat Bowlen’s trust, risk inheritance

ENGLEWOOD | Pat Bowlen’s two oldest daughters have put themselves at risk of being disinherited by challenging their father’s trust, which is in charge of selecting the next controlling owner of the Denver Broncos, a franchise valued at more than $2.5 billion.

Beth Wallace and Amie Klemmer filed a lawsuit Friday challenging the validity of the trust, which includes a no-contest clause, on the grounds that their father lacked the mental capacity and was under undue influence when he signed his estate planning documents a decade ago.

Dan Reilly, a lawyer for the Pat Bowlen Trust, called the lawsuit frivolous, saying it was the “latest effort in their public campaign to circumvent Pat Bowlen’s wishes.”

Pat Bowlen died in June at age 75 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, two months before his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

