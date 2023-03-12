Couple shot, injured while driving on I-225 in Aurora

AURORA | An unidentified man and woman were both shot and injured late Saturday or early Sunday while driving on Interstate 225 in central Aurora, police reported.

Police said the two people were northbound on I-225 near East Sixth Avenue when the shooting occurred. The time of shooting was not released.

“Both have non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to” a nearby hospital, police said in a tweet early Sunday. “A black SUV is the only info on suspect’s vehicle.”

The intestate was closed for an undisclosed amount of time as officers looked for evidence. No other details were released.