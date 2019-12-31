Coroner identifies woman, 20, man, 34, killed in separate Christmas Day homicides

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed in separate incidents in Aurora on Christmas Day as 20-year-old Joy Delucio and 39-year-old Aarion Derritt.

Delucio and an unidentified man were found with stab wounds in a north Aurora mobile home at about 12:20 a.m. Dec. 25, according to information released by the Aurora Police Department. Both Delucio and the man were taken to a local hospital, where the former was later pronounced dead.

Delucio had been stabbed multiple times, and her death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

The unidentified man remains at a local hospital in “serious condition,” according to Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department. He has not been arrested.

“Investigators are currently trying to determine what led up to the stabbing and the relationship between the male and the female, if any,” police wrote on a web blog Dec. 25.

It’s unclear whether the man or woman stabbed the other, or whether someone else wielded a knife or other object on the couple.

Derritt was found shot to death inside a home somewhere in the 17000 block of East Kansas Place at approximately 2:15 a.m. Dec. 25, according to Longshore. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Derritt had been shot multiple times, and his death has also been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

A celebration of life ceremony is scheduled to be held for Derritt at 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at the Pipkin-Braswell funeral home in Denver.

Curtis Davis-Barnes, 36, is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting near the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Buckley Road, according to Officer Tony Camacho, another spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

Police believe Davis-Barnes is connected to a gray BMW 525 bearing license plate CPL 238. Anyone who sees Barnes is instructed not to approach him as he is believed to be armed

and dangerous, police said. People with leads related to Davis-Barnes’ whereabouts are encouraged to call 911.

Anyone with any additional information related to the shooting on East Kansas Place is encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6106. People with any information related to the north Aurora stabbing are encouraged to call 303-739-6068.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can also call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and be eligible for a reward for up to $2,000.