Coroner identifies pedestrians, driver killed in triple fatal Aurora crash Wednesday

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the two pedestrians struck and killed after a driver had an unknown medical emergency and swerved onto a sidewalk in Aurora Wednesday afternoon as 62-year-old Yolanda Sosa Munevar and 67-year-old Ana Lucrecia Sosa Munevar.

The driver who lost control of a white 2003 Chevy Astro van and struck the Munevars and a third pedestrian who survived the collision has been identified as 50-year-old Young Hwa Jeong.

Arapahoe County Coroner Dr. Kelly Lear determined that the Munevars died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to a news release. Lear’s office did not clarify the relationship between the Munevars, and a spokesperson did not immediately responded to an emailed request for further information Thursday afternoon.

Jeong’s cause of death is “pending further studies,” according to Lear’s office, though a passenger in his van told Aurora police he appeared to experience some sort of medical episode before he lost control of his vehicle.

The collision occurred shortly before 1:15 p.m. Oct. 13 near the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Buckley Road. Jeong’s van eventually struck a tree after veering off the road and across the sidewalk, according to Aurora police.

The westbound lanes of Iliff were closed for several hours as traffic investigators processed the scene Wednesday afternoon.

Both the passenger in Jeong’s van and the third pedestrian hit in the collision were transported to a local hospital for treatment, but both survived, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dashboard camera footage of the incident is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.