Coroner identifies man, woman shot and killed in Aurora Thursday night

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people shot and killed in Aurora Thursday night as 24-year-old Bianca Jimenez and 27-year-old Marcos Xavier Valle.

Aurora police found Jimenez and Valle each suffering from a single gunshot wound shortly before 11 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Wilowick Apartment Homes near the corner of East Jewell Avenue and South Havana Street.

They were both pronounced dead a local hospital a short time later, Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department, wrote in a news release.

Police have released few details on what led up to the fatal shootings, including how Jimenez and Valle knew each other, if at all.

Investigators are not looking for any additional suspects, and a weapon was found at the apartment complex at 10693 E. Jewell Ave. according to Longshore.

Investigations into the shooting are still pending, and an exact manner of death has yet to be determined, a spokesperson for the coroner’s office said.

Anyone who may have information about these shootings is encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6077 or the local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S.A. at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.