Coroner identifies Aurora woman who died after crashing car in Adams County

AURORA | The Adams County Coroner’s office has identified a 28-year-old Aurora woman who died after crashing her Mazda roadster July 5 into rocks beside an Adams County highway earlier this month as Kaylee Bice.

Bice was traveling west on state highway 224 shortly before 6:30 a.m. when she drifted off the right side of the road and collided with multiple large rocks before rolling her Mazda MX-5 down an embankment, according to Trooper Josh Lewis, spokesman for Colorado State Patrol. The collision occurred just west of the intersection with Interstate 76.

First responders transported Bice to North Suburban Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival, authorities said.

Bice’s exact cause and manner of death remain under investigation, according to Sherronda Appleberry, chief deputy coroner in Adams County.

Lewis said both speed and driving while intoxicated are being investigated as possible factors of the single-vehicle collision.

A 27-year-old man who was a passenger in the car with Bice was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries but survived, according to Lewis.