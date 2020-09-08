Coroner identifies Aurora man killed in motorcycle crash Friday night, police name involved driver

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcycle rider struck and killed in Aurora Friday night as 33-year-old Gilberto Rodriguez.

Police said Rodriguez was traveling west on East Hampden Avenue shortly before 8:20 p.m. Sept. 4 when he collided with a Chevrolet Camaro making a left turn.

The driver of the Camaro, who has since been identified as 51-year-old Lisa Sierra, was traveling east on Hampden before turning left onto Tower Road, according to Agent Faith Goodrich, spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department.

Rodriguez struck the Camaro as Sierra turned across the westbound lanes. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Sierra was intoxicated at the time of the fatal collision. She’s been arrested on DUI, careless driving and vehicular homicide charges.

She’s currently detained at the Arapahoe County jail in lieu of posting a $50,000 bond, according to county records. She’s slated to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or may have dashboard camera footage fo the incident is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.