Coroner identifies Aurora man, 39, who died after driving car into tree last week

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the Aurora man who died after driving his car into multiple vehicles and a tree last Thursday afternoon as Lathe Emerald Mullins, 39.

Mullins died after he drove a Buick sedan into a tree near South Sable Boulevard and East Centrepoint Drive around 2:45 p.m. July 2, police said in a news release.

He collided with the tree moments after rear-ending a Chevrolet Suburban in the same area, police said. The occupants of the Suburban were not injured.

Minutes before the collision near Sable and Centrepoint, Mullins hit another motorist a few miles away and fled the scene. The other motorist was also injured in that incident.

Mullins was driving well above the speed limit when he collided with the Suburban and the tree, police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.