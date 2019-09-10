Coroner identifies 46-year-old woman found dead inside burning car on Aurora highway Sunday morning

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found dead inside a burning car on Interstate 225 last weekend as Vicky Salvadora De Dios, 46.

Salvadora De Dios died due to injuries she sustained prior to the car catching fire, according to Arapahoe County Coroner Kelly Lear.

Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police responded to reports of a car fire on I-225 near East Colfax Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. Sept. 8, according to information released by the Aurora Police Department.

Investigators eventually discovered an “unidentifiable body” inside of a blue SUV parked on the shoulder of the highway just south of the Colfax onramp.

Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed anything related to this homicide to contact Aurora Detective Chad Lampson at 303-739-6013.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can also contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. By using the Crime Stoppers tip line, informants may be eligible to receive a reward of up to $2,000.