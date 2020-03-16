Coroner identifies 23-year-old Aurora man killed in suspected drunken crash

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Coroner’s office has identified the man killed in a single-car crash in Aurora last week as Christopher Wesley Callahan, 23.

Callahan was the passenger in a 2008 Saab sedan when it crashed into a parked cable company work van in the 1300 block of South Chambers Circle shortly before midnight on March 10, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The female driver survived the crash, police said. She has been arrested on vehicular homicide charges.

Both Callahan and the driver got themselves out of the car after the collision, police said. Callahan, a resident of Aurora at the time of his death, later died at a local hospital.

His exact cause and manner of death remain undetermined as toxicology and histology test results are still pending, according to the coroner’s office.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. Investigators believe the Saab was traveling south on Chambers Circle before it swerved off the right side of the road, striking the parked van.