Coroner identifies 2 people shot, killed in Aurora parking lot Friday night

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people shot and killed in Aurora Friday night as 40-year-old Jossline Sami Roland and 39-year-old Joseph William Roland.

Both Rolands were shot in a parking lot near 11763 E. Cornell Circle shortly around 11:45 p.m. Aug. 14, according to information released by the coroner and Aurora police.

They died in a local hospital a short time later, police said. Both deaths have been classified as homicides.

Police have not clarified the relationship between the Rolands, though a GoFundMe page that references their deaths indicates they are survived by five children.

Officer Crystal McCoy, spokeswoman for the Aurora Police Department, said family members of Jossline and Joseph have not formally approved any donation sites connected to their deaths.

“They asked to remind everyone there are not any donation sites that are authorized for the family,” McCoy wrote in an email.

Jossline was an administrator at the Law Offices of Dianne Sawaya in Denver, according to an online biography on the firm’s website. Originally from Lebanon, Jossline previously worked as an attorney in Ohio, but is not licensed to practice law in Colorado.

Citing an ongoing investigation, McCoy declined to provide any additional details on the double homicide in the southwest corner of the city.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings.