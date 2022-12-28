Construction worker killed when trench collapses in Aurora

AURORA | An unidentified construction worker was killed Tuesday when a 12-feet-deep trench he was working in collapsed, according to Aurora Fire and Rescue officials.

Rescuers were called to the worksite in the 17500 block of East Eastman Drive at about 1:30 p.m. after fellow workers called dispatchers.

“One worker was in the trench when it gave way,” fire officials said in a social media post. “Firefighters are working quickly and methodically to get to the individual.”

Despite the rescue efforts, “a deceased worker was uncovered and has been removed from the trench,” fire officials said in a later tweet.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and family members who lost a loved one today,” officials said.

Fire officials did not release the nature of the worksite.