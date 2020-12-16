Comcast creating 20 WiFi hotspots across metro area to support online learning

DENVER | Comcast will create 20 WiFi hotspots across the Aurora metro area by the end of the year in order to help connect low-income families to the internet when classrooms are closed because of the pandemic, the company announced Tuesday.

The announcement was made in partnership with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weister and Denver and Aurora mayors Michael Hancock and Mike Coffman, who participated in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

The project is part of Comcast’s “internet essentials” program, which has helped connect 300,000 low-income Coloradans to the internet. Comcast will also provide a $25,000 grant to the Aurora Public Schools Foundation to provide online safety programming and technology resources.

The hotspots will go in community centers like the Boys and Girls Club and other nonprofits, the release said.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, students without access to broadband and computers experienced a homework gap that posed barriers to educational opportunity,” Weiser said in a statement. “Now, students need access to simply participate in the remote learning environment.”

The hotspots in Aurora will be in the northwest part of the city, where the digital divide is most pronounced, Coffman said during a press conference with Hancock and Comcast representative Amy Lynch.

“They will provide a safe place for our students…to go and to have that connectivity where we can augment that capability in the city of Aurora by having adults present to help these students” Coffman said. He noted that many students with no internet access are the children of essential workers.

“This is so critical at this point in time for so many Aurora families,” he said.