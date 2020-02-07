Colorado officials say risk of Novel Coronavirus exposure still low — 4 negative tests, 4 pending

AURORA | While federal health officials affirm the threat of the deadly Novel Coronavirus is still limited in the U.S., state and local health agencies say they are working to monitor possible cases and fine tune response plans in the case of an outbreak.

Four tests of the virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, have been found to be negative in Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Four possible cases are pending test results, as of Feb. 5.

“We do have plans in place to respond to emerging pathogens as well as day-to-day communicable disease surveillance and prevention. We regularly meet with state and local partners to fine tune those plans and procedures and are using those procedures now,” said Michele Askenazi, Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Communicable Disease Surveillance Director at the Tri-County Health Department. “While every outbreak is different, we have implemented similar plans and procedures for H1N1, Ebola and measles that have worked well at preventing or limiting transmission of disease in our counties. We also have a well-trained Public Health Incident Management Team that provides additional infrastructure and support if needed.”

Tri-County and the state health department are working together to monitor travelers from China’s Hubei Province. Those passengers are being diverted to U.S. military bases, none of which are in Colorado, or to 11 airports, which does not include Denver International Airport.

After a 14-day quarantine or a screening from Customs and Border Patrol, travelers are allowed to return to their homes.

“In Colorado, that means CDPHE would be notified then would refer to local health department for follow up,” said Dr. Bernadete Albanese, an epidemiologist at Tri-County.

It’s still unknown how the disease will impact Colorado, state health officials say on a Novel Coronavirus resource webpage. “…but from what we understand right now, most people are unlikely to be exposed to this virus.”

Twelve cases have been confirmed in the U.S. More than 34,000 cases have been confirmed across the globe.

636 people have died of the virus in China.

As of Friday, the number of new virus cases in China seemed to be decreasing, which the director-general of the World Health Organization says is “good news” but cautions against reading too much into that.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke Friday at a technical briefing to the U.N. health agency’s executive board. “The numbers could go up again … but the last two days were showing a declining trend.”

China reported 31,161 cases in mainland China in its update Friday. The rise of 3,143 was the lowest daily increase since at least Tuesday.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report